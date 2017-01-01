Scripture for the New Year
2017 will certainly bring spectacular sunrises full of color and promise, but it also will bring challenging times when I have no choice but to wonder how to take another step forward. read more
Lessons from the three wise men when it comes to guidance for the year ahead
To get the help and support you need, check in with Him on a regular basis.
The Silence star shares how his friendship with a Jesuit priest saved his acting career and why he's playing one (again) on screen.
Naturalist and conservationist John Muir, known as the "Father of our National Parks," lives on in these powerful quotes.
When Carol and her husband Lynn were diagnosed with cancer, doctors gave them two years to live. That was 11 years ago.
Check out our New Years quotes slideshow to guide you through 2017! These words of encouragement and inspiration will give you confidence to achieve your goals for the upcoming year ahead.
Norman Vincent Peale's tips and prayer to guide you to a positive and fulfilling new year.
As 2016 comes to a close, Guideposts pauses to remember some of the inspiring individuals who left us over the past 12 months.
Read Guideposts readers' favorite, most inspiring stories of 2016. From Elizabeth Vargas, who overcame anxiety and addiction, to fun facts about dreams, there's something for everyone.