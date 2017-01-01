Taraji P Henson, Guideposts Cover February 2017

Fearless Taraji P. Henson

Take control of your health. Living longer, living better.

Take Control of Your Health

Jennifer Grove, Upworthy

Repeat Roses Shares Flowers with Those in Need

Daily Devotion

God's Love for When You Feel Lonely

Try this tip the next time you need to feel God's love. read more
When God takes you out of your comfort zone.

How to Have Faith in the Midst of Fear

When God takes you far from your comfort zone, trust Him.

Michelle Cox
How to deal with inconvenience and frustration

How Do You Deal with Inconvenience?

When it comes to the choices we get in life, how we behave is key.

Julia Attaway
Love & the Outcome

How Christian Duo Love & The Outcome Balances Music And Family Life

Husband/wife duo Chris Rademaker and Jodi King share how they made a new record and had a baby all in one year. 

Jessica Toomer
Lori Raineri and her dog, Daisy, who works as a comfort dog for crime victims

A Dog Named Daisy Brings Comfort to Crime Victims

Watch as Lori Raineri introduces her dog, Daisy, whose life's work takes place at the Yolo County, California, district attorney's office where she comforts crime victims, particularly children.

Taraji P. Henson

Behind the Scenes with Taraji P. Henson

Guideposts' February 2017 cover star Taraji P. Henson, behind the scenes.

Four success stories from Susie's Senior Dogs

The Inspiring Stories of Susie's Senior Dogs

The woman behind the non-profit organization Susie's Senior Dogs has a new book out, and we're pleased to introduce our readers to some very sweet pooches.

Rome, the Eternal City

Life Lessons: How to Make Good Days Last

Have you ever wished you could make the joy of wonderful vacation or happy holiday last for months? On a trip to Italy, a Guideposts staffer found some life lessons to help brighten her days.

Ansley Roan
Coach Keith Johnson gives his undivided attention to his young players.

A Football Coach Guides His Players to the Right Path

A football coach reaches out to at-risk youth and teaches them that winning isn't the priority, God is.

Keith Johnson
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrating the life of a courageous American, Christian and humanitarian who lived out his calling.

Pablo Diaz