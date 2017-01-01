T. Morgan Dixon (right) and Vanessa Garrison, founders of GirlTrek

Two Friends Start a Nationwide March to Better Health

Bringing compassion to disagreements

Bringing Compassion to Disagreements

stress free

4 Ways to Transform Stress into Positivity

Daily Devotion

God's Love for When You Feel Lonely

Try this tip the next time you need to feel God's love. read more
Today's Features

The Heaven-Sent Stray

The Puppy That Helped an Alzheimer’s Patient

Discover the amazing true story of how a pound puppy helped a caregiver in this excerpt from Paws from Heaven.

Dorothy C. Snyder
Prayers to help your spirits soar

On Wings and a Prayer

Bible verses to set your spirit soaring

Rick Hamlin
Shaka Senghor

Shaka Senghor: The Healing Power of Forgiveness

After 19 years in prison, New York Times best-selling author Shaka Senghor turned his life around. He shares practical advice for forgiving yourself and others.

Brooke Obie
Taraji P Henson, Guideposts Cover February 2017

Fearless Taraji P. Henson

Guideposts' February 2017 cover star shares how she overcame fear and failure to live her God-given purpose.

Taraji P. Henson
Pray away winter.

Pray Away the Winter

When the cold and dark overwhelm, usher in a little Shakespearean summer via prayer.

Bob Hostetler
Jennifer Grove, Upworthy

The Amazing Gift of Flowers

A former event planner created a non-profit to help recycle flowers from an event and give them to nursing homes, hospitals and more.

Guideposts Digital
Love & the Outcome

How Christian Duo Love & The Outcome Balances Music And Family Life

Husband/wife duo Chris Rademaker and Jodi King share how they made a new record and had a baby all in one year. 

Jessica Toomer
Lori Raineri and her dog, Daisy, who works as a comfort dog for crime victims

A Dog Named Daisy Brings Comfort to Crime Victims

Watch as Lori Raineri introduces her dog, Daisy, whose life's work takes place at the Yolo County, California, district attorney's office where she comforts crime victims, particularly children.

Taraji P. Henson

Behind the Scenes with Taraji P. Henson

Guideposts' February 2017 cover star Taraji P. Henson, behind the scenes.