A clock about to strike midnight on New Year's Eve

3 Steps to a Wonderful New Year

A little spiritual cleaning for the soul

A Spiritual Cleaning

Some of the notable individuals who passed away in 2016

Guideposts Says Goodbye: Notable Deaths of 2016

Daily Devotion

Experiencing the Chaos of Christmas?

Experience the peace of the Christmas season in this preview of Mornings with Jesus 2017. read more
The ideal New Year's resolution

The Ideal New Year’s Resolution

It’s more like a New Day’s resolution, 365 times in a row.

Julia Attaway
Miraculous Stories of 2016

Miraculous Stories of 2016

It was a long year full of upheaval but also of miracles. Here are a few.

Adam Hunter
Elizabeth Vargas

Guideposts Reader Favorites: Inspiring Stories of 2016

Read Guideposts readers' favorite, most inspiring stories of 2016. From Elizabeth Vargas, who overcame anxiety and addiction, to fun facts about dreams, there's something for everyone.

Kitty's Christmas angel

Christmas, All Year 'Round

An angel decoration with an important message!

Kathryn Slattery
A happy family gathers around a laptop computer to see the new Guideposts website

Welcome to the Updated Guideposts Website

Find out how we've changed the website to make it easier for you to find the content you love. 

Digital Editors
christmas blessings in hong kong, china

Christmas in China

Here's how the Chinese people celebrate Christmas in Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong.

Saint Nicholas of Myra, 5 Things to Know About the Saint Behind Santa Claus

The Saint Behind Santa Claus: 5 Things to Know

The fourth-century bishop lived a life of faith, adventure and charity. Here are 5 things to know about St. Nicholas of Myra.

Guideposts: This tree at Disneyland is just one of 11 in our collection of Christmas trees across America

Christmas Trees Across America

Here are 11 community Christmas trees from cities across the United States that have become treasured examples of a beloved holiday tradition.

Lt. Alex Beveridge gives Colton an American flag at Camp POSTCARD.

America's Angels: VOA Camp Gave At-Risk Boy Needed Confidence

Colton had recently lost his father and he was being bullied at school. But a police detective recommended him for a Volunteers of America sleepaway camp that made all the difference.

Evan Miller